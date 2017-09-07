'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Liv Hates how Chase Leads Seattle

When "iZombie" returns for its fourth season on The CW, Liv (Rose McIver) will not be an avid supporter of Seattle's central authority, Chase (Jason Dohring).

Facebook/cwizombie 'iZombie' season 4 is expected to premiere in 2018 on The CW.

McIver said that although Liv and Chase hooked up in the previous season, it will not change her opinion of him. According to the actress, Liv will not be too comfortable with Chase being the de facto leader of the zombies. And she is not too pleased by how he leads his people.

"It's sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn't respond to," McIver said of Chase's way of leading the city. "But she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. [So] how do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized?"

Although Chase and Liv do not see eye to eye, the actress did not rule out the possibility of their relationship moving forward. McIver believes that Liv is attracted to Chase and that she respects him despite their difference in opinion on handling certain matters.

McIver said that she is quite proud about how a show about zombies, a comedy at that, manages to address social issues. She is happy to be part of that.

"iZombie" season 4 picks up three months after the events of the previous installment, showrunner Rob Thomas previously revealed. Chase will have to solve the zombie's food supply problem. Although brains are coming in, it is not enough to feed the whole lot. And the Seattle zombies are starving.

Elsewhere next season, more zombies will team up with detectives to help solve crimes so they will get a chance to feed on the brains of the dead, just like Liv.

"iZombie" season 4 returns early in 2018 on The CW. A specific release date has yet to be announced.