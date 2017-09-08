'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Malcolm Goodwin Previews Competition for Clive and Liv

Facebook/cwizombie 'iZombie' season 4 is expected to premiere in 2018 on The CW.

The upcoming fourth season of "iZombie" will see humans and zombies living together in Seattle, which poses a new problem for Clive and Liv.

Malcolm Goodwin, who plays Clive, spoke to Hidden Remote at the San Diego Comic-Con recently and revealed how his career was threatened by zombies being out in the open.

"Every detective in the police force now works with a zombie, so now Liv and Clive have some competition," Goodwin said, saying that the duo "have got a lot to prove."

Goodwin also previewed what was ahead when it came to Clive's relationship with Dale (Jessica Harmon), who was turned into a zombie in season 3. Because the pair cannot be intimate, they will be looking at other ways to show how much they mean to each other.

"It's figuring out and exploring different ways of affection and intimacy," Goodwin said.

Because everyone knows that zombies exist now, season 4 will explore the changes in the city of Seattle. When the news first broke about zombies in the city, some residents decided to pack up and leave. However, some people from other places will want to move to Seattle precisely because of the existence of zombies.

"We open the season three months later," executive producer Diane Ruggiero revealed in an interview with the same publication. "The people that stayed got stuck because the U.S. government built a wall around Seattle. Now you have people living with zombies that don't necessarily want to be living with zombies."

As Goodwin explained, there will also be some terminally ill people who will want to enter Seattle and get turned into a zombie to escape death. However, a new law prohibits zombies from scratching others.

It was previously reported that Robert Knepper has been promoted to a series regular for season 4, which means there will be more of the devious Angus causing trouble. Ruggiero also revealed that Jason Dohring's Chase Graves will be more important in the new season, teasing that he "plays a big role."

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere in 2018.