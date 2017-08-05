J.K. Rowling Apologizes for Criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett/Files British author JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter series of books, poses during the launch of new online website Pottermore in London in this file photograph dated June 23, 2011.

As someone who is responsible for bringing the world into the world of magic, J.K. Rowling lives a highly publicized life. Much like how the "Harry Potter" series did not hesitate in taking over the world once it was published, the author does not shy away from sharing her thoughts on several things. Recently, Rowling open-fired on U.S. President Donald Trump, roasting him for allegedly ignoring a disabled boy's hand.

According to reports, Rowling took to social media to apologize for her comments on the matter.

"Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proffered hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage," wrote Rowling. "Multiple sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly," she continued.

Further reports have revealed that the boy's mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, tried to reach the author through a Facebook post, saying that the boy was not attempting to shake President Trump's hand in the first place. He was simply showing off his recently acquire secret service badge. Even though Rowling was quick to rectify the situation and apologize to the family of the boy, the "Harry Potter" author will not be deterred from airing out her criticisms for the current president.

Rowling has been vocal and open about her dislike for Trump, especially given the fact that she sees him as someone worse than the evil and dark wizard antagonist from her world-renowned books, Lord Voldemort. Regardless, fans hope that she would have her facts straight before posting anything, given the backlash she received from the most recent incident.