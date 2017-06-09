'J-ROD' News: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Going Strong Amidst Cheating Allegations Against Former Athlete

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still a match made in heaven even after claims that the former Yankee is cheating on her. It seems the couple, who started dating last March, isn't at all bothered by the accusations thrown at Rodriguez as they are seen boarding a private together for Lopez's show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Facebook/ARODThe couple first confirmed their romance back in March.

The National Enquirer earlier published a report which alleged that Rodriguez was sexting another woman, fitness model Lauren Hunter, while dating J-Lo. It has also been claimed that this so-called "other woman" has been trying to extort money from A-Rod. According to Hunter, she met A-Rod in a gym in Miami. She also claimed that A-Rod asked her to come down to Kansas City where he covered the Yankees-Royals game for Fox but that she had been unable to do so since she didn't have anyone to take care of her three kids, Page Six reported. Hunter also claimed that the 41-year-old A-Rod is not sexually attracted to the 47-year-old J-Lo.

This certainly is a road bump from the seemingly blissful relationship of what has been dubbed "J-Rod." The couple has been inseparable since confirming their relationship three months ago as they have been seen traveling around the world, going on dates and even spending time with their kids.

TMZ earlier revealed that Hunter was demanding $600 thousand from A-Rod or she would release private messages to several news outlets. It has been reported that A-Rod is refusing to pay Hunter and is instead prepping up for legal battle.

Both Rodriguez and Lopez have kept a low profile after the news broke out and according to reports, Lopez does know about her boyfriend's situation and is sympathetic towards him given that she had been in similar situations in the past.