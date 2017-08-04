'Jack Ryan' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Harrison Ford Serves as Inspiration for John Krasinski Starrer

The "Jack Ryan" TV series adaptation on Amazon will take inspiration from Harrison Ford's Tom Clancy movies. But the show, which stars John Krasinski, will be an original story that will not follow anything from the novels.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan on the big screen twice and now John Krasinski has taken over the role for the TV show.

Speaking with IndieWire, executive producer Daniel Sackheim said that Krasinski's Jack Ryan will have similarities with Ford's version in movies like "Patriot Games," released in 1992, and "Clear and Present Danger," released in 1994.

"He was a guy who wasn't a superhero. He was heroic, but he was vulnerable," Sackheim said. "He wasn't afraid to be scared. He was a regular man and a hero."

Sackheim also revealed that the first season of "Jack Ryan" will follow a story arc of his early years as a CIA analyst. The show will have Ryan tracking down a terrorist group after uncovering a pattern in their communication system.

"Lost" writers and producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland developed "Jack Ryan" as a TV series, which received a series order in August 2016. Apart from Krasinski, the show will also star Abbie Cornish (Cathy Mueller), Peter Fonda (Mr. Mueller), Mena Massoud (Tarek Kassar), Ali Suliman (Sulieman), Amir El-Masry (Ibrahim), Victoria Sanchez (Layla Navarro) and Adam Bernett (Patrick Klinghoffer).

"This isn't a project that you half-ass. I love that the people behind it — Paramount and Amazon — are so fully invested in this show," Krasinski told Collider in April.

The actor also confirmed that there will be eight episodes in season 1.

Author Tom Clancy created Jack Ryan or Dr. John Patrick Ryan for "The Hunt for Red October," which was published in 1984. Alec Baldwin played the character in the 1990 movie adaptation. Clancy followed up his first Jack Ryan novel with eight more releases and half were turned into movies. Chris Pine and Ben Affleck also assumed the character on the big screen.

Amazon has not yet confirmed when the series will begin streaming on its platform. An early 2018 release has been projected.