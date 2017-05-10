'Jack Ryan' Season 1 Air Date, Cast News, Spoilers: John Krasinski Starrer Actively Filming in Washington; Casting Roundup [PHOTOS]

Amazon's spy drama series "Jack Ryan" has been actively filming in the Washington, D.C. area with star John Krasinski. The show, based on a character from the Tom Clancy novels, features Jack Ryan's early years as a CIA analyst.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter John Krasinski will star in the Amazon spy series "Jack Ryan," which might launch on the streaming site in 2018.

Krasinksi himself has been posting photos from the set of "Jack Ryan" on Instagram. Production officially started in February 2017 for the first season's 10-episode run, which will be launched on the streaming service. Amazon, however, has not yet set an official date for the series but speculations are that it will arrive in early 2018.

What a day today with my good buddies in the @uscg ! Thanks for the ride!! #JackRyan in DC! A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on May 12, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

In November 2016, producers picked Abbie Cornish as the female lead opposite Krasinski. She will play Dr. Cathy Mueller and his love interest. "Suits'" Wendell Pierce (James Greer), "Madam Secretary's" Dina Shihabi (Hani) and "Homeland's" Ali Suliman (Suleiman) were also added to the casting slate just as production started.

In March 2016, "American Crime's" Timothy Hutton joined the series as CIA Director Singer while veteran actor Peter Fonda will join as Mueller's dad. Locals in the Washington and Baltimore area saw Krasinski around their city presumably since filming is happening nearby, as per the Washington Post.

Early morning (pretend) workout. #JackRyan comes to D.C. A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on May 10, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

"Jack Ryan" season 1 will find the CIA agent discovering patterns of what looks like a terrorist communication that will hint at an impending destruction. Back in August, Krasinski revealed the show will tackle ISIS in his interview with Collider.

Before Krasinski, several high profile stars already portrayed Tom Clancy's iconic spy hero on the big screen. These include Alec Baldwin ("The Hunt for Red October"), Harrison Ford ("Patriot Games" and "Clear and Present Danger"), Ben Affleck ("The Sum of All Fears") and Chris Pine ("Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit"). Executive producer Carlton Cuse ("Lost") is behind the television show with Graham Roland ("Fringe"), while Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Krasinski himself serve as producers.