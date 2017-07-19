Jackbox Games Announces Titles in Line to Be Released on Nintendo Switch

Facebook/JackboxGames "Jackbox Party Pack 3" features the deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party.

Developer Jackbox Games has announced on social media that its flagship game franchise "Jackbox Party Pack 1" and "Jackbox Party Pack 2" will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Although there is still no official and specific release date, fans are thrilled to hear that they will be receiving another exciting game for their consoles.

The announcement was made over a Facebook post, and although it certainly lacks many details, Jackbox Games included a link for fans to sign up on in order to get the first word on whatever they will be releasing for the Nintendo Switch version of "Jackbox Party Pack 1" and "Jackbox Party Pack 2." The first two packs are made up of given games, including "Quiplash XL," Fibbage," and "You Don't Know Jack 2015." Each title is currently available for individual prices in other systems, which makes the Nintendo Switch version all the more exciting.

The "Jackbox Party Pack 1" and "Jackbox Paty Pack 2" are popular because of the fact that each of the main games also comprises mini-games that make the players answer trivia, bid on artwork no one has the right to judge, and analyze statistics. There is also the fact that it is perfect to bring out during a party or a gathering of friends and families looking to humiliate each other by showcasing just how bad they are at drawing.

If there is anything that Jackbox Games is known for, it is the fact that it is always trying to be unpredictable. Its upcoming "Jackbox Party Pack 4" was decided through the roll of a die, which yielded what will be included in the next title of the series. The developers announced that it will be released on all digital platforms, which could mean that it might also be released on Nintendo Switch.

There is no official release date yet, but fans could not be more excited to get the chance to enjoy the game with their friends and family.