Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Mike Morgan Works Out for Jaguars

Less than a week after they hosted safety Kelcie McCray, the Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in another former Seattle Seahawks player for a workout.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mike Morris)Mike Morgan with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

According to ESPN's Sheil Kapadia, linebacker Mike Morgan has a scheduled workout with the Jaguars on Thursday and he could sign with the team if everything goes well.

Morgan started for the Seahawks at strongside linebacker last season after Bruce Irvin left, but he didn't get the chance to shine. His opportunities were limited because the club had decided to shift from base defense to the 4–2–5 defense and he also spent some time on the injured reserve list because of his sports hernia surgery.

Morgan is also a key special teams member since the Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011. But since they already have Arthur Brown, Michael Wilhoite and Bradley McDougald, Morgan's services is no longer needed in Seattle. In six seasons with the Seahawks, he had 69 tackles, a sack and an interception. He started in six of the 76 games he appeared in.

Since Morgan has some experience as a strongside linebacker he should be a suitable backup for Paul Posluszny if he's healthy.

"The Jaguars could look at him as an experienced depth player who can step in if needed, but who will still see most of his work covering kicks and punts," Jon Schlosser of FanRag Sports said in his report.

In other news, the Florida Times-Union has reported that Branden Albert is finally talking with the Jaguars. The club acquired the left tackle from the Miami Dolphins in March.

Albert had an icy relationship with the Jaguars and he hasn't spoken with them since mid-March, so it's good to hear that the lines of communication are finally open.

Albert and rookie Cam Robinson will compete for the starting role at left tackle.