Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Orlando Franklin Visits the Jaguars

Offensive lineman Orlando Franklin may have started in every game he appeared in with the Los Angeles Chargers since he joined them in 2015, but that didn't stop them from releasing him after they drafted Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney. Now, he's looking for a new home.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Orlando Franklin with the Denver Broncos in 2011.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought Franklin in for a visit on Monday.

The team currently needs someone to play left guard and Franklin may be an option since he has some experience playing at the position with the Chargers and the Denver Broncos. However, it should be noted that Franklin played poorly at guard during his two seasons with the Chargers.

Some observers have noted that the Jaguars are probably just interested in adding him as a depth piece who can play offensive tackle and guard.

"Franklin figures to be depth for the Jaguars if he's signed, as I'm not sure he'd beat anyone out of their current positions anywhere on the offensive line," Big Cat Country's Alfie Crow said in his piece.

"The Jaguars might not have a starting position available for Franklin, but they could theoretically use him as a swingman to help fill in off the bench," Zach Links wrote in his report for ProFootballRumors.com.

ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper has also said that some have speculated that "the loser of the left tackle competition between Branden Albert and Cam Robinson could slide inside."

Of course, Albert has to report to work first before he can even challenge Robinson for the starting role at left tackle. The Jaguars finally got in touch with Albert, but the offensive tackle is not expected to report to the team's organized team activities (OTAs).

Franklin did play well for the Broncos during his first four seasons in the league. He may be a nice addition to the team if the Jaguars can tap into his potential.