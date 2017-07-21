Jada Pinkett Smith Confesses She Was a Drug Dealer; Actress Reacts to Tupac Biopic

Jada Pinkett Smith recently confessed that she used to deal drugs when she first met Tupac. The actress also reacted at the inconsistencies of the rapper's biopic, "All Eyez on Me," specifically the parts that portrayed her relationship with him.

Smith appeared on SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" last Wednesday, July 19 to promote her upcoming movie, "Girls Trip." But she also opened up about her previous relationship with Tupac, who died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.

The actress shared that she first met Tupac on the first day of their high school year, which was at the Baltimore School for the Arts. She also admitted that she was involved in bad business at that time.

"When I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer," the actress confessed.

However, she revealed that when she was getting out of that kind of life, Tupac was going further in, which put them in separate ways.

Smith said that it's been difficult for her because she hasn't "told the whole story" about her and Tupac's relationship.

"Pac and I's relationship was about survival," said Smith.

She also talked about how people from the outside always tried to see their relationship in a romantic light.

"I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing and that's just because they don't have the story," Smith added.

But now, Smith believes that it's time to share that important detail of their relationship so that people can understand what she and Tupac had.

"When you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything. There's a lot of components to our story that we've never shared for a very specific reason. I just decided that this one little piece was important to share finally because it gives more insight to who we were," Smith explained.

The actress, who is married to and shares a family with Will Smith, also reacted over the inconsistencies in Tupac's biopic about portraying their relationship.

On her Twitter account, the actress enumerated all the inconsistencies that "All Eyez on Me" had. In the film, Tupac read Smith a poem and had an argument with backstage at one of his shows — both which Smith claims are false.

"The reimagining of my relationship has been deeply hurtful," Smith said in a post.