Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Are Now Parents to a Baby Girl

Instagram/jadelizroper Tanner and Jade (Roper) Tolbert with their newborn daughter.

Another "Bachelor" baby has arrived.

On Aug. 17, "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper finally welcomed their first child together. What's more is that their baby girl was born a month before her expected due date, but is nevertheless healthy.

The couple announced the birth of their baby on Instagram saying, "We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and four weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily"

Love My Girls... @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM... she decided to surprise us and come a little early... but mom and her are doing great... Best day of my life A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

On Sunday, Jade took to Twitter to reveal the name of their daughter, Emerson Avery Tolbert. According to the 30-year-old new mother, Baby Emerson was born at 36 weeks, weighing six pounds and eight ounces and measures at 20 inches.

Jade and Tanner, also 30, tied the knot last year on Valentine's Day, and even then, the couple revealed their desire to start a family. In fact, Jade even used the Ava Cycle Tracker in order for her to find out the best days for her to get pregnant and it looks like it had definitely because not long after, the couple announced back in May that they are finally expecting their first child.

Prior to finding out the sex of his baby, Tanner previously revealed that he wants a boy, and with the birth of their daughter, it looks like they would have to try again.

Tanner and Jade are just one "Bachelor Nation" couple who found love in the franchise, got married, and had children. Some of the couples who got lucky in love are Ryan and "Bachelorette" season 1's Trista Rehn Sutter who now have two children together.