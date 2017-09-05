Jaguar Sayer: The Removable Steering Wheel Equipped With Artificial Intelligence

Jaguar official website Promotional picture for Jaguar Sayer

One of the most valuable talents that the top companies of today are looking for is innovation. This includes having the ability to look into the future and predict what people would like to see years from now.

Recent reports have revealed that Jaguar Land Rover has taken it to the next level after unveiling the steering wheel of the future called the Jaguar Sayer, which is removable and equipped with the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI).

"This steering wheel concept lives in your home and becomes your trusted companion. Sayer is the first voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) steering wheel that will be able to carry out hundreds of tasks," said Jaguar, in a statement. "Imagine a future of autonomous, connected and electric cars where you don't own a single car, but instead call upon the vehicle of your choice where and when you need it."

According to reports, the concept was named after designer Malcolm Sayer, who worked for Jaguar for 20 years. The tribute was made because he was responsible for making most of the designs that has helped Jaguar receive the reputation it has now.

As developments continue, the Jaguar Sayer will eventually be equipped with a concept called Future-Type, which explores what mobility will look like in 2040. For the meantime, the known capabilities of the Jaguar Sayer indicates that it is a removable steering wheel that functions mostly as a personal assistant.

More details on the Jaguar Sayer will be revealed when it makes its official debut during the first-ever Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest this year. The festival will be held on Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts in London. It is free for entry and the exhibition will be open to the public.

More details on the Future-Type concept is expected to be revealed during this year's Frankfurt Auto Show.