Jailbreak for iOS 11 Beta and iOS 10.3.2 Shown in Mobile Security Conference Last Week

A jailbreak for the iOS 11 beta and iOS 10.3.2 firmwares was recently showcased operating in several iPhone models.

During the Mobile Security Conference that kicked off last week in Shanghai, China, reports were quick to spread that the iOS 11 beta and the latest official software on Apple mobile devices — the iOS 10.3.2 — have already been jailbroken by a group called Keen Security Lab.

The news was first shared via Twitter by Min Zheng who is a Senior Security Engineer for Alibaba, according to his profile on his social media page,

Wccftech noted that judging from the photos shared by Zheng, the jailbreak tools were demonstrated on various iPhone models like the iPhone 6 Plus with iOS 10.3.2, the iPhone 7 on the latest iOS 11 beta, and another iPhone 7 on iOS 10.3.2. Notably, the jailbreaks on all of the iPhone models were installed via the Cydia tool.

The photos also showed that all of the jailbreak interfaces gave credit to "Liang Chen of Tencent Keen Lab."

Fans of iOS jailbreak tools may notice that Liang Chen is a new personality in the field of iOS jailbreaks and he might not be linked in any way to other known hackers like the Chinese group Pangu and Luca Todesco, who are famous for breaking iOS versions and making those tools available to the public.

So, for now, it remains uncertain whether the iOS 10.3.2 and iOS 11 beta will soon be offered for public download.

Meanwhile, the creation of an iOS 11 beta jailbreak at this point does not exactly guarantee that one for the official iOS 11 version will also be easy to make.

It can be recalled that the jailbreak for iOS 10 took a relatively longer time to release compared to tools for earlier iOS versions.

Considering that the iOS 11 is still in its early beta stage, it naturally has its weak points that makes it easier for hackers to find exploits and subsequently break it.

The final version of iOS 11 is slated to be released in fall.