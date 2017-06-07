Jaime Pressly Pregnancy News: 'Mom' Star Shows Off Baby Bump

Actress Jaime Pressly, who is pregnant with twins, recently showed off her growing baby bump on Twitter.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)A photo of Jaime Pressly arriving at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills.

On Sunday, June 11, Pressly posted a black-and-white photo on her Twitter account with her "Mom" co-star Allison Janney. In the photograph, the two actresses can be seen smiling while they embraced each other. Pressly's large baby bump was also visible in the picture.

The caption of the image she posted revealed that the 39-year-old actress had gone to watch Janney and the entire cast of "Six Degrees of Separation" on Broadway. She even praised the entire cast of the musical, sharing that she had been blown away by their performance. The "Mom" star also praised Janney for being one of the "GREATS of all time!"

In another tweet, Pressly posted two more photos featuring her baby bump. The first photo shows her touching her stomach while she stood next to "Straight Outta Compton" actor Corey Hawkins. The other picture shows her and Janney looking up to the camera as they flashed their wide grins.

The caption of the Twitter post wished "good luck" to Hawkins and the entire cast of "Six Degrees of Separation" for the Tony Awards. The shoutout came after it was revealed that Janney did not receive a nomination for a Tony Award this year despite her stellar performance as Ouisa in the revival of the '90s musical.

Pressly broke the news of her pregnancy a few days ago via an Instagram post. She revealed that she is pregnant with twins along with a photo of her holding a pregnancy kit.

In an interview with People, Pressly revealed that she is expecting twin boys this fall with her 38-year-old boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

"I've always wanted three kids and the older I'm getting, I'm like, 'Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,'" Pressly told People. "I was getting a little sad, but it was like, 'We'll give you two in one. You don't have to do another pregnancy.'"

Pressly has a 10-year-old son with her ex Eric Calvo, named Dezi James. She was also previously married to lawyer Simran Singh from 2009 until 2011.