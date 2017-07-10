'James Bond 25' Cast News: Daniel Craig Returns

007 is back for James Bond 25. The upcoming film has been surrounded with rumors as the news about its cast surfaces. Will actor Daniel Craig return for the iconic role?

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, is supposed to retire from playing the iconic role.

After years of reports of him not returning to the series, Daniel Craig has just been reported to reprise his role of James Bond. Right after "Spectre" in 2015, the British actor has been surrounded with speculations about his return due to the many hints that he will no longer reprise the role. Many of rumors stemmed from his interviews where Craig himself implied that he will no longer come back for another movie.

During this long period, many actors have been reported to give life to 007 in his next film, but alas, Craig takes up the role in the end. Producer Barbara Broccoli has been reported to have cemented the deal with the British actor. Craig is said to have agreed to film "Bond 25" next year. He is also been reported to be offered £120 million for two more movies.

Aside from Craig returning as 007, Broccoli is also reported to be eyeing the British singer Adele to sing again for another "Bond" film. According to reports, the producer is set on to make a deal with the "Hello" singer. "Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners." A source also added, "As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

Broccoli is said to be talking with Adele about the deal, and so far, they have not shared any significant news from the singer yet.

Other than securing Craig for "Bond 25," screenwriter John Logan is also said to come back for the upcoming film. Logan was in charge for writing "Spectre" and "Skyfall," which both did well in theaters.