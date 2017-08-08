'James Bond 25' News: Daniel Craig Poised for Two More Movies Despite Saying He Is Quitting

It looks like Daniel Craig isn't giving up playing James Bond just yet despite saying he is quitting the role. Reports have it that the actor signed on for two more Bond movies after discussing details with producer Barbara Broccoli.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Daniel Craig will reportedly be in two more new James Bond movies from Sony and producer Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli reportedly wanted Craig to do at least six Bond films. So far, he has done "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015). Craig is also said to return for the 25th Bond film tentatively called "Shatterhand," which has been projected for a November 2019 release.

"The deal is almost done and the idea of returning to 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' for the 26th movie is really exciting," an insider revealed.

Broccoli allegedly convinced Craig to assume James Bond again after a $150 million deal. The actor previously said in an interview that he might agree to do more films for the right price.

Craig, however, hasn't officially announced his involvement in the upcoming Bond movies. The production, however, is slowly coming together as Yann Demange ("White Boy Rick") has been eyed to direct the next installment.

Craig's unclear and unofficial status about playing James Bond has given rise to plenty of speculations from fans of the franchise. The list of potential replacements for the actor grew as he remained quiet about his status.

There have been plenty of contenders, such as Tom Hiddleston ("The Avengers"), Jamie Bell ("TURN: Washington Spies"), Tom Hardy ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), Aidan Turner ("Poldark"), Michael Fassbender ("Assassin's Creed") and Idris Elba ("The Dark Tower"). A campaign to cast a female James Bond was also raised with Charlize Theron as the chosen favorite.

Meanwhile, Broccoli remains firm that she wants to produce new James Bond movies with no one but Craig, as per her interview with GQ in June. Co-producer Michael G. Wilson also nixed suggestions that the role must be played by a woman or black actor.