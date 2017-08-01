James Bond 25 Plot News: Daniel Craig to Face Off Against Blind Villain in Croatia?

The plot to "James Bond 25" has possibly leaked online following confirmation that the new movie will be running in theaters in November 2019. Rumors have suggested that Daniel Craig, who will likely reprise the role of Agent 007, will be facing off with a blind villain in Croatia.

Reuters/Max Rossi Actor Daniel Craig poses during a photo call for the new James Bond film "Spectre" in downtown Rome, February 18, 2015.

The 25th James Bond movie could potentially be called "Shatterhand," according to reports. The story will be based on the book "Never Dream of Dying," which Raymond Benson published in 2001 featuring Ian Fleming's iconic character.

Benson's other "James Bond" book credits include "Die Another Day," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "The World is Not Enough," which were all adapted on the big screen.

The reports also stated that the production staff has been surveying the coastal town of Dubrovnik in Croatia. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed "Blade Runner 2049," will allegedly be directing "Shatterhand." Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will adapt the screenplay.

However, Craig hasn't actually confirmed he will be back in the franchise. While promoting "Spectre" in 2015, the actor expressed his desire to quit as James Bond.

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists [than do another film]," he told Time Out.

Since that declaration, rumors of his replacement had fans and even bookies betting on who will inherit the role.

Several actors, such as Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba, were speculated to have met with producer Barbara Broccoli. In a recent interview with GQ, however, Broccoli stated that doing a "Bond" film without Craig was unthinkable.

"He's so integral to the whole process that I'm in denial about anyone else playing Bond," Broccoli said.

New York Times cited two insider sources who said that the actor's return for "Bond 25" is already "a done deal" despite the lack of an official word. "Shatterhand" will be Craig's fifth "Bond" film after assuming the role in 2005.