'James Bond 25' Release Date News: Film Coming 2019; Daniel Craig Reportedly Returning

(Photo: Reuters/FABRIZIO BENSCH) Daniel Craig might reprise his role of James Bond.

"James Bond 25" will hit the theaters on Nov. 8, 2019, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions have confirmed. However, Daniel Craig's return is not set in stone yet.

The studios promise that this bit of information in addition to the details on the rest of the cast and the director will be revealed "at a later date." The same goes for international release dates.

Craig, however, is expected to take on the role of the super-spy in the 25th James Bond film. New York Times cites a couple of people "briefed on the matter" who claim that the actor's return is "a done deal."

Craig took on the role of Agent 007 in 2006 with "Casino Royale." He came back in "Quantum of Solace" and "Skyfall" released in 2008 and 2012, respectively. His latest stint as James Bond was in "Spectre" released in 2015.

New York Times quoted Craig that he would rather "slash his wrist" than step into the role again following a punishing shoot for the latest James Bond film.

However, he appears to have changed his mind ever since, saying that he would very much like to play the role for the fifth time. While nothing is confirmed yet, it looks like fans of Craig's James Bond will not be disappointed.

"Dunkirk" director Christopher Nolan is in talks to direct James Bond 25. When asked about it during an interview on Playboy, he said, "A Bond movie, definitely." He went on to say:

I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well.

Adele, who sang the lead track for "Skyfall," is also hoped to return for the soundtrack for "James Bond 25."