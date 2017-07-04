James Bond Cinematic Universe News, Details: How Will Producers Expand Agent 007's Shared Universe?

James Bond could soon usher in a cinematic universe. Reports indicate that the producers are planning to expand the franchise even as Daniel Craig's future as Agent 007 is still uncertain.

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files Daniel Craig, the current James Bond, is supposed to retire from playing the iconic role.

A tweet from Tracking Board insider Jeff Sneider claims that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have that "universe fever." But how will they expand James Bond into a cinematic universe since the spy is the lone hero in the films?

I've heard the Broccolis have caught Universe Fever and would love to explore other corners of the Bond franchise... simultaneously. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 23, 2017

Apparently, the James Bond Cinematic Universe could feature solo film offerings for characters that have appeared in the Agent 007 movies. The character of Eve Moneypenny is a top choice. Moneypenny is the secretary of Bond's superior, M, and her romantic liaison with the spy has been implied in the movies.

The James Bond book franchise also released a spin-off series in 2005 called "The Moneypenny Diaries" from Samantha Weinberg, which could provide more materials for the big screen development. The most recent actress who starred as Moneypenny is Naomie Harris for "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015). Potential headliners to the James Bond Cinematic Universe could also include a solo M movie, whose character was played by Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes in recent films, and a solo Q movie, who was played by Ben Whishaw for the Daniel Craig James Bond versions.

The news comes as the James Bond franchise is set to deliver its 25th film after "Spectre," which has a speculated late 2018 release. But fans expect there will be delays as there is still no word on who will play the iconic role after Craig said, while filming the last movie, that he's ready to retire from the franchise.