'James Bond' Movie News: Craig Returns to Reprise 007 Role; Adele to Sing Soundtrack Again

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Daniel Craig is expected to return for the upcoming fifth "Bond" movie. Meanwhile, Adele might sing the soundtrack of the new "Bond" movie for the second time around.

One of the things Craig is known for is portraying the role of James Bond. He's starred as the character in "Casino Royale" in 2006, "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, "Skyfall" in 2012, and "Spectre" in 2015.

However, it seems that Craig has lost love for his character.

In an interview with Time Out prior to the premiere of "Spectre," Craig admitted that he's over playing the character of James Bond.

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists ... All I want to do is move on," the actor said.

The actor then said that he just wanted to get away from the character for a year or two. However, the actor added, "If I did another 'Bond' movie, it would only be for the money."

Now that a fifth "Bond" movie is being talked about, it seems that Craig is willing to reprise his role once more. The Mirror reported that Craig changed his mind about portraying the role after the list of actors speculated to take his place came out.

Some of the actors suspected to take his place were Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Aidan Turner. However, it appears that Barbara Broccoli, a producer of the "Bond" films, is keen on getting Craig back to play James Bond.

Aside from this, the producer is also aiming to get Adele to sing the soundtrack of the upcoming fifth "Bond" film.

Adele's "Skyfall" was the first ever song from the "Bond" films to win at the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and at the Brit Awards.

"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It's taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong con–sensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive," a source revealed, according to The Mirror.