'James Bond' Release Date, Cast News: Daniel Craig Confirms Return as the Titular Character

After months of speculation, Daniel Craig made his return as James Bond official. The 49-year-old actor is set to play the suave spy for the fifth time in the upcoming "James Bond" film, which has been scheduled for a 2019 release date.

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig might reprise his role of James Bond.

While promoting "Specter," Craig appeared reluctant to reprise the role one more time, saying he'd "rather break this glass and slash my wrists." He also said that if he's ever he's going to do another "Bond" movie, "it would only be for the money," Telegraph reported.

Now, Craig is ready to ink the deal to star in the 25th "James Bond" movie. It was previously reported that Craig turned down a £68 million offer to star in two more "Bond" movies. Vanity Fair reported that Sony allegedly raised the offer to $150 million for two more appearances as Bond.

If the report turns out to be true, Craig would be the highest-paid actor for the year with a $75 million paycheck for a single "Bond" movie. That's more than Dwayne Johnson's $64.5 million paycheck last year, which made him 2016's highest paid actor.

"James Bond" producer, Barbara Broccoli, is also determined to enlist Adele again to sing the film's main theme. The British singer lent her voice to the soundtrack to "Skyfall," which earned her an Oscar Award for Best Original Song.

According to Mirror, "James Bond 25" will have a US release date of Nov. 8, 2019. As per tradition, the release date in the United Kingdom will come earlier.

By the time the 25th "James Bond" movie comes out, Craig will be 51 years old. However, age has never been an impediment for actors who portrayed Agent 007. Sir Roger Moore was 57 when he made his final outing as Bond, while Sir Sean Connery was 53 years old.

Aside from Craig's confirmation, it has also been reported that model-actress Cara Delevingne has been cast as the newest Bond Girl.