James Cameron Admits Making Some Changes in 3D Version of 'Terminator 2'

FACEBOOK/ Terminator Genisys Promotional photo for "Terminator: Genisys"

The 3D version of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" will open in theaters this month, and recent reports reveal that director James Cameron has actually gone the extra mile to prepare the 1991 film for its 3D release. It was previously revealed that he had made some changes in the high-budget film to make it as spectacular as possible when it gets released in 3D.

"Terminator 2" used to be the highest-budget film of all time, spending around $102 million dollars. Despite its high production cost, everything paid off when the film raked in big at the global box office and was widely acclaimed by critics because of its great plot and amazing visual effects.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron revealed that the audience would notice one changed detail in the 3D release of "Terminator 2." According to the director, this detail has been bothering them for years, hence his decision to change it. However, he said he modified the film without ruining the classic one that fans have known "Terminator 2" for, just like what George Lucas did when he revised the original "Star Wars" trilogy two decades ago.

The scene that Cameron changed in the 3D release was the canal chase scene between the T-1000 and the young John Connor. In the original film, the T-1000 was chasing Connor while riding a tow truck, whose windshield was broken and had popped out of it after hitting a canal during the pursuit. In the next scene, however, the windshield was there again in the tow truck in its perfect form.

Cameron said the said shot bugged him, so he decided to remove the scene where the windshield was shown breaking and falling out of the truck. He also said that if he had the chance to change it in 1991 prior to the film's release, he would have changed it.

Aside from the truck scene, Cameron also revealed using CGI to perfect a scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger's double's face was revealed. According to him, while stunt doubles are common in films, the use of CGI in "Terminator 2's" 3D version was effective in making the stunt double less obvious in the big screen.

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" 3D will arrive in U.S. movie theaters on Aug. 25.