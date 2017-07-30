James Cameron Looking to Begin Working on New 'Terminator' Trilogy

YouTube/Terminator Genisys YouTube screenshot of the Terminator Genisys trailer.

Renowned film director James Cameron is excited to begin working on a new "Terminator" trilogy soon. In an interview a few days ago, he talked about his plan to redo the franchise after its most recent installments underperformed at the U.S. box office.

Cameron revealed that he was working with "Deadpool" director Tim Miller in coming up with a new "Terminator" movie. However, his plan to revive the franchise will not stop there, as he wants Miller's film to be the beginning of a new era of "Terminator" adventures that will reinvent the original franchise.

In a report from News Australia, Cameron said: "The question is—has the franchise run its courts or can it be freshened up?"

He added: "Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films? We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent Al."

He also revealed that he was in talks with David Ellison about what they can do to the "Terminator" franchise. Currently, Ellison is the one who holds the rights for the franchise and the ones for the U.S. market. In 2019, the rights will revert back to Cameron. Cameron left the franchise after "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

As of their recent discussion, their plan is to have a three-film arc and reinvent the franchise. He said that if they succeed in getting past the next couple of hitches, they'll "put more meat on the bones."

Cameron also admitted that he did not have much respect for the later films in the franchise, including "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "Terminator: Salvation" and "Terminator: GENISYS." According to him, he was only supportive of the said films because Arnold Schwarzenegger was a good friend.

It remains to be seen if Schwarzenegger will be part of the upcoming "Terminator" movies. Meanwhile, movie theaters will see "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" re-released in 3D form on Aug. 3.