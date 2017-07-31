James Cameron Partnering With NatGeo for 'Titanic: 20th Anniversary' Documentary

Facebook/Titanic Shown in the photo is the iconic scene from "Titanic," which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Highly acclaimed film director James Cameron is teaming up with National Geographic in creating a new documentary dedicated to the film "Titanic." Known as one of the most successful movies of all-time, "Titanic" is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

According to reports, Cameron and NatGeo are working together for a retrospective documentary on the "Titanic" which will run for an hour. Titled "Titanic: 20th Anniversary," the documentary will air on the National Geographic Channel sometime in December.

The documentary will reportedly cover Cameron's life while creating the film. It will also discuss the critical decisions he had to make in working on it. It will also follow the director as he joins historians in revisiting history and looking back on what happened to the doomed ocean liner when it hit a giant iceberg and sank decades ago.

One of the locations they are going to visit is the famous Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where a "Titanic" exhibit is currently displayed.

In a statement, Cameron said, "When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship's final hours accounted for. I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy."

According to Cameron, one of the objectives of the documentary was to know, through the help of experts and NatGeo, if he actually got things right when he did the film. "I'm going to reassess," he said.

"Titanic" debuted in theaters in 1997 and became one of the highest grossing films of all time, earning $2.186 billion at the global box office. It was also critically acclaimed, winning 11 Oscar awards in total, including Best Picture and Best Director.