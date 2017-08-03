James Franco Opens Up About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression

James Franco is delving deep into his demons as he shares his struggles with addiction and depression.

REUTERS/Neil Hall Actor James Franco poses for photographers at the European premiere of "Oz: The Great and Powerful" in London back in February 2013.

In a recent interview with OUT magazine, Franco discussed a variety of topics including his directorial career, filming sex scenes and acting, but what stood out the most is when the actor opened up about his internal struggles originating from his youth.

"When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that's when I started acting, at age 17. I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn't even socialize. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realized, 'Man, I'm so depressed," he explained.

The actor went on to say that even after a successful career and him having everything, he still felt lonely which is why he turned his attention back to education.

Franco also spoke about his troubled youth in an interview with The Telegraph back in 2011. He revealed that as a teenager, he often had brushes with the law for drinking, shoplifting and graffiti.

"I think a lot of the trouble I got into was because I was running. I didn't know how to focus my energy, because I was scared of failure, whatever that is," he said during the interview.

After that period of delinquency, Franco fell in love with acting but despite all the emotional turmoil it caused him, the 39-year-old is still keen on continuing his craft.

Not only that, the actor is also broadening his horizons with directing. Franco has already helmed a few films including "As I Lay Dying" and "Child of God" but he will also be directing a few episodes of his upcoming HBO series, "The Deuce."

"The Deuce" will see Franco play the role of twin brothers in New York in the period that pornography became legalized. It will air on HBO this coming September.