Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Wedding News: Actor Opens Up About His Marriage

"Fantastic Four" co-stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are married. The former recently opened up about his marriage to Mara and talked about what made him fall in love with her.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Jamie Bell and Kate Mara tied the knot in Los Angeles back in July

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Bell admitted that they had an "instant connection" as if they knew one another for a long time. The pair met on the set of the 2015 film "Fantastic Four." He said, "It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."

What made it easier for the relationship to work was the support from Mara's family. Bell was welcomed with open arms by the actress' parents and siblings.

"They're an incredible family, so loving, connected and together. They're functional," Bell said of Mara's family in the same interview with the Evening Standard. "It's kind of an amazing surprise to know that stuff really exists. I come from a broken home... But to see parents who are together, who have raised four children, with no sign of splitting up, is a joy to watch."

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles back in July after two years of dating. They took to social media to share the news to their fans. They both teased the same photo of their wedding but captioned it differently.

Bell was once married to "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood. The pair were married for two years. They divorced in 2014, merely a year after they welcomed their son. Bell, who was raised in a broken family, promises that he will never turn into his father, who left their family. He guarantees to stay by his son's side.

Bell and Wood's son just turned four years old. They have opted to keep their child's name away from the press, away from the limelight of showbiz.