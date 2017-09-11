Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Dating News: Holmes' Ex Tom Cruise Not Happy With New Couple's Relationship?

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

After years of speculations regarding their rumored romance, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx appears to be ready to announce that they are officially a couple. But it seems like not everyone is happy with the news.

Foxx and Holmes were reportedly spotted walking together in Malibu. This could mean that the dating rumors about the two that has gone around for at least four years can now be officially validated.

A source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the "Dawson's Creek" alum seems to be happier and more confident after her pictures with Foxx came out in public. According to the source, Holmes used to be preoccupied with errand and her duty as a mother to 11-year-old Suri Cruise in the past. This time, she appears to be ready to step out, have more fun, and her new boyfriend might be the reason for the change in her lifestyle.

However, another source claimed that Holmes' ex-husband Tom Cruise had become envious of her current happiness.

The source revealed to HollywoodLife that Cruise became upset that Holmes was finally happy to move on from their failed marriage. This urged him to find someone to fall in love with him as well. "At one time, Tom believed Katie was that woman. Now he wonders if he will ever be able to find true love again," the insider revealed," the source stated.

Yet another insider told the publication in a separate report that Holmes is no longer concerned about what her ex-husband would feel towards her new relationship. "Katie has finally decided to live her life for herself and not worry about Tom's emotions," the source also said. "It has been over 5 years since their split and Katie can't help it if Tom is still hung-up on her actions or love life. She is happy to finally be living outside of Tom's shadow and does not care what he thinks or how he feels about her life anymore."

Representatives from all camps have yet to release an official statement regarding the relationship of Holmes and Foxx.