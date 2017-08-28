Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Dating News: Rumored Couple 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Jamie Foxx is reportedly dating Katie Holmes.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' rumored relationship seems to be going very well.

Foxx was recently spotted at The Commons at Calabasas around the same time Holmes was also seen with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. While the A-listers were not shopping at the upscale retail center together, an eyewitness told E! News that Foxx left the establishment and headed toward the direction of the actress' residence in Southern California.

Foxx and Holmes have yet to go public with their relationship but a second source told the media outlet that they are still happily dating. "They are really happy," revealed the insider. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love. They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile."

Back in April, the pair was seen having a private dinner date in the Big Apple. It has been almost impossible to see them together in the public since then.

On another note, many famous faces raised their eyebrows when Foxx and Olivia Munn goofed around with each other during the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend. The two celebrities put on a show of their own while on the red carpet, making playful poses and fighting stances. However, it looks like their fun also ended there since Munn and Foxx went their separate ways after taking photos.

Holmes also fueled dating rumors last week after stepping out with a mystery man. They were seen enjoying lunch at the Bottega Louie restaurant and gourmet market in downtown Los Angeles.

The "Ocean's Eight" star opted for a casual outfit, sporting a dark red and blue plaid top and skinny jeans. She also strolled around in a pair of beige flat shoes and styled her hair in a messy updo.