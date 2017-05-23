Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Relationship Rumors: Two to Admit Relationship Soon Despite Actor's Recent Denial

While Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes continue to deny their rumored romantic affair, it is suspected that the two will go public with their supposed relationship soon as Holmes is allegedly tired of hiding the real deal between them.

Facebook/Jamie FoxxJamie Foxx has recently denied that he and Katie Holmes are a romantic item.

Rumors about Foxx and Holmes having an affair are grabbing headlines lately. According to sources, the two started their romantic link way back in 2013, and have been hiding it since then.

According to the latest reports, Foxx was recently asked by photographers about his rumored relationship with Holmes when he arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport this Monday, and he unconvincingly denied the veracity of the rumors. Reportedly, the Oscar winner was caught off guard with the questions and took some seconds to compose himself before saying, "Fake news. Fake news." Nonetheless, it is said that the actor could not stop smiling when the photographers relentlessly asked him about Holmes. With Foxx's reaction, it is now believed that rumors linking him to Holmes may be more than just rumors after all.

To recall, it was reported earlier this month that the two spent a holiday in Paris together and were spotted leaving the French capital together on May 11. Despite the convincing evidences, though, Foxx and Holmes have remained mum on the real score between them.

However, things may not remain the way they are as it is suspected that the two may finally go public with their affair eventually. Unconfirmed reports claim that the relationship of the two is getting more serious with the passing of time despite their decision of keeping it a secret. With Holmes allegedly being tired of hiding their relationship, a source claims that the two will slowly reveal what they have been hiding for years by going out to dinner and other public places together more often.

Are Foxx and Holmes really playing sweet music together? If yes, why are they hiding it? Will they really reveal the real status of their relationship soon?

Fans can only speculate for now.