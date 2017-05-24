Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes to Go Public With Rumored Romance? Actor Denies Relationship

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been rumored to be dating since 2013, but the pair have repeatedly denied the claims. However, it looks like they are just about ready to share the news with the world.

Foxx and Holmes have been linked together several times over the past four years, but neither of them have confirmed their relationship. The dating rumors started in 2013. In 2015, Holmes reportedly celebrated Foxx's 48th birthday with him and some friends. In 2016, the two were spotted at a Barbara Streisand concert in New York City. Also in the same year, they celebrated Holmes' 38th birthday at Lax Ventanas al Paraiso Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Most recently, they were sighted spending time together in Paris, France. Foxx was apparently in the city to film the "Robin Hood" remake where he plays Little John.

"Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days," an insider told E! News. "Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel...and didn't leave."

It can be recalled that Holmes was previously married to Cruise. Together, they have an 11-year-old daughter named Suri.

On Monday, Foxx arrived at LAX where reporters asked the Academy Award-winning actor about his relationship with Holmes. Foxx denied the claims, calling them "fake news," reports Daily Mail. However, the publication notes that Foxx was unconvincing in his denial.

And yet, a source recently told Us Weekly that Foxx and Holmes are apparently getting ready to go public with their romance. "They're going to go out to dinner more often," the source said. "They plan to start going public."

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to these rumors and statements. Since Foxx and Holmes have yet to officially confirm anything, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.