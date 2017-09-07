Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Dating: Couple Finally Ready To Go Public after Four Years Together

Are Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes ready to tell the world that they are in love? After years of speculation on their relationship, a new photo of the couple surfaced showing the couple on a romantic walk.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Katie Holmes' four-year relationship with Jamie Foxx could soon become publicly official.

Foxx and Holmes were photographed holding hands while walking on the beach in Malibu on Labor Day. The pair doesn't seem to be making an effort to hide this time around when they used to be cautious about their romance in public.

Foxx and Holmes are known to evade the paparazzi whenever they want to go out. They use heavily tinted cars and ride different elevators so as not to give the press any clue that they are together.

Rumors of Foxx and Holmes dating first surfaced in 2013 when they were seen locked in each other's arms at a benefit in Hampton. Foxx publicly denied the rumors while Holmes never acknowledged anything about her dating life since her divorce from Tom Cruise in June 2012.

Sources said that Holmes had an agreement with her ex-husband when they divorced. She was not supposed to be publicly declaring that she's in a new relationship until after five years of their divorce, and that time is up today.

Sources told E! News for years that Foxx and Holmes' relationship is not a secret among family and friends but they tell the press a different story or never talk about it at all. Despite the public denials, however, the couple has often been seen together dining or going on a holiday.

Holmes even traveled to Paris to visit Foxx on the set of his film, "Robin Hood" in May. Sources said that she no longer wants to hide her relationship with the actor and a plan was set in motion for them to publicly acknowledge that they are together.

Foxx and Holmes have known each other for years, even before the dating rumors started. The actor used to hang out with Holmes and her then-husband. Foxx is also is good friends with Cruise and they did "Collateral" together.