Jana Duggar News: Eldest Duggar Daughter Raising Brother Josh Duggar's Kids

(Photo: Facebook/CountingOn) Jana Duggar (left) with her sisters.

Jana Duggar is rumored to be helping Josh and wife Anna Duggar in raising their kids.

Jana's younger sisters have already settled down, but she is still trying to find the best man for her. Recent reports claim that Jana is now busy helping her troubled brother, Josh, and his pregnant wife Anna raise their four children.

The eldest Duggar sister, often called "Cinderella" Duggar, is also expected to lend a hand when Anna gives birth to her fifth child. Anna appears to be proud of her sister-in-law since she has been recently posting photos of her kids with their beloved aunt.

"She'll be helping with diapers, feeding the other kids, and just generally being a godsend as we've come to expect," said a source about Jana's involvement with Anna's new baby.

"Jill & Jessa Counting On" serves as a spinoff from the Duggar family's famous series, "19 Kids and Counting." The latter, which ran from 2008 to 2015, eventually got canceled when a damaging family secret came into light. It was reported that the family kept Josh's criminal past as a child molester a secret for many years, but it was later revealed by a tabloid.

When the second season of "Counting On" was still on air, Anna made an appearance and shared how she sought help from the eldest Duggar daughter. She revealed that Jana offered her physical and emotional support during one of the most difficult stages of her life.

"Jana has been such an encouragement and such a rock this past year of my life," said Anna in an interview (via Inquistr). "She is such a treasure."

Jana's single status has led some viewers to believe that she might not prefer the opposite sex. Jim Bob Duggar is reportedly just hiding his daughter's close female relationships from the media. To date, Jana still has not addressed the rumors tagging her as "secretly gay" just because she is 27 and single.