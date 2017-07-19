Jana Duggar to Help Sister Jinger Vuolo Prepare for Future Baby Room

Jana Duggar recently expressed the desire to help her newlywed sister, Jinger Duggar-Vuolo, prepare for having a baby.

Facebook/CountingOn A promotional image for "Counting On."

On Monday's special tell-all episode of "Counting On," the Duggar sisters discussed Jinger's future family. Jana revealed that she wants to help Jinger prepare for babies as she adjusts to married life. Jinger's husband Jeremy announced that they bought a house in Laredo, Texas, and Jana said she is willing to help the couple turn their fourth bedroom into a baby nursery.

"But it can be moved out," Jana said, referring to the decorations and furniture inside the future baby's room. "We'll come back next time and we're going to help them set up a nursery."

Although Jana did not say anything about her romantic life or the former tattoo parlor she purchased in 2016, she did confirm that she is not hiding a secret boyfriend. Fans can recall that Jana was rumored to be in a relationship because of an early episode of "Counting On" season 2.

Unlike most of her sisters, Jana still hasn't found the right guy for her. Being an unmarried 28-year-old is not unusual for most families, but she certainly stands out in her family because several of her younger siblings are already married or engaged.

Joy-Anna, 19, recently married her longtime friend, Austin Forsyth, while Joseph, 22, will soon tie the knot with Kendra Caldwell.

Jana was previously paired up by fans with "Bringing Up Bates'" Lawson Bates and his brother, Nathan. Tim Tebow was also said to be a possible suitor, as well as Jonathon Hartono. However, Jana and her twin brother Jon David remain single.

Meanwhile, fans of the Duggar family have another reason to celebrate this week. TLC has decided to renew "Counting On" for another season to be aired next year. Despite the controversies surrounding the Duggars, they still retain a passionate and loyal fan base that influence the show's fate.