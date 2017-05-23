'Jane the Virgin' News: Exec Explains Season 3 Finale; Teases Season 4

The season finale of "Jane the Virgin" appears to have a single blueprint. When the show wrapped up its third season, the concluding episode seems to be reminiscent of the preceding one. Will the fourth be any different?

Like the final episode of season 2, the recent finale showed yet another grand Villanueva wedding, which also had its fair share of complications. In addition, the family was surprised with another pregnancy.

"Our show loves to play with symbols and themes; it's our way of acknowledging the 'fairytale' elements in our story, as well as the idea that you are watching a story. So, the elements that were repeated are intentional and thematic," executive producer Snyder Urman tells Deadline in an interview.

The exec shares that they wanted a wedding, but they did not want to incorporate a big twist toward the end. The twist was the surprise pregnancy, which they wanted to add to indicate that weddings are not precursors for happy endings.

History has a knack of repeating itself in "Jane the Virgin." Unfortunately for some of the characters, this season saw a repeat of last year's violence. Although no one was shot this time, a gun was once again pointed at someone.

To recap, the season 2 finale featured the assault on Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) husband Michael (Brett Dier). Toward the end of the episode, he was shot, and eventually in season 3, he passed away. This season, it was Anezka (Yael Grobglas) who drew out a gun to threaten her sister Petra (Yael Grobglas). The former was infuriated with her twin sister Petra for pretending to be her to breakup with Scott (Wes Armstrong) .

Deadline asks Urman about what season 4 will be about, and the exec shares that it will be about "recapturing the joy." This most likely refers to Jane's pursuit of happiness after having lost her husband Michael.

