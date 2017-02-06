'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Rogelio Strips Down for His New Film

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 3 will see Rogelio (Jaime Camil) getting outraged because his nude scene was cut from his new film.

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

The synopsis for the new episode, titled "Chapter Fifty-Four," states that Rogelio will lose his temper at the premiere of his new film. Unfortunately, someone will manage to get his meltdown all on video, which immediately goes viral. Because of this turn of events, Rogelio will start to re-evaluate his career path.

Meanwhile, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Michael (Brett Dier) will re-enact their first date as a way of coping with the stress they are both under. It is no secret that Jane has been under a lot of pressure lately thanks to her novel. She even tried taking up yoga in the previous episode to keep her stress level down.

Rafael (Justin Baldoni), on the other hand, has his own problems to deal with. Realizing that he wants to be a good example for his children, he will make a big sacrifice. Finally, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Bruce (Ricardo Chavira) will talk about where their relationship is going after the latter's daughter runs into some issues.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episode has also been released. The clip starts out with Rogelio informing Jane and Michael that a rough cut of his film containing his nude scene is going to be screened. And while Jane is obviously not ready to see her father naked, Rogelio seems more than eager to show a photo of him baring it all.

But it looks like Jane will not be the only one weirded out by Rogelio's pictures. She will mistakenly switch the envelopes containing the pictures and her manuscript. Rogelio, on the other hand, will stand up in the middle of his film's screening, angrily shouting that his nude scene has been cut.

