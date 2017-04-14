'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Jane and Rogelio Fight Over Fabian

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is very much against his daughter dating his very attractive co-star in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginJane meets Fabian in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Sixty," the promo shows Jane (Gina Rodriguez) interacting with Fabian (Francisco San Martin) while on the set of Rogelio's newest telenovela. She and Xo (Andrea Navedo) have decided to come to show their support for her father. The last thing that Jane expects to see is a shirtless good-looking man who immediately starts flirting with her. Could Fabian be her next love interest?

Although the two look thoroughly smitten with each other, an unexpected hurdle will come between them in the form of a sputtering Rogelio. In the clip, he is telling Jane that he is against the two dating. Rogelio warns Jane to stop ogling Fabian's abs. As the older man continues his rant, he will not realize that Fabian is standing behind him and that he can hear everything Rogelio is saying. Jane is definitely not pleased.

According to the synopsis (via Spoilers Guide), Rogelio's bad blood with Fabian stems from the fact that he feels threatened. He thinks his co-star wants to upstage him.

Even though her father is against the idea of her seeing Fabian, Jane will have no problem meeting him for coffee. Promo photos show the two enjoying their alone time together. Jane clearly likes Fabian and vice versa.

Meanwhile, Jane will be interviewed about her book, but she is reluctant to talk about its contents. The novel is all about her life with her deceased husband, Michael (Brett Dier). The promo photos show that her entire family is present during the interview. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is also there, holding their son. Jane looks happy and confident, but that can soon change once the host starts digging into her past. Will everything go smoothly in the book launch?

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 episode 16 will air Monday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.