'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers: Fabian Shares a Secret With Jane

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will find herself obsessing over Fabian (Francisco San Martin) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginFabian drops a bombshell on Jane in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Sixty-One," the promo shows that Jane is quite sure that if she has to have a fling with someone, it is going to be with Fabian. She is shown telling her mother, Xo (Andrea Navedo), that he is the most attractive man she has ever met in her life. Xo definitely agrees, reminding her daughter about the man's abs and wide shoulders. When Jane finally gets her opportunity to be alone with Fabian, ready to get frisky, he drops a bombshell she is not expecting.

Apparently, Fabian is pretty much just like herself before she got married. He wants to hold on to his virginity until his wedding night. Jane looks visibly shaken and disappointed in the promo, but she musters the strength to smile and say she understands his decision. It looks like Jane will not be getting the no-strings-attached relationship she has been expecting with Fabian. Does this mean it is over between them? Fabian seems very interested in Jane, though. He will even help her fix her problem with Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero).

Elsewhere, the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Xo and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will have a little disagreement. Things will be all right, though, once she explains why she has been feeling off. Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) will encounter a difficult customer in the gift shop, forcing her to make a stand on something controversial. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will consider Jane's advice and tells Petra (Yael Grobglas) the truth. It may not be bad timing, though, as she and Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner) will be busy following a lead that may or may not help her sister's case.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.