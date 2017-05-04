'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 18 Spoilers: Fabian Wants to Make It Up to Jane

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) cannot keep up with the mixed signals Fabian (Francisco San Martin) has been giving her in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginFabian is making Jane go crazy in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Sixty-Two," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the hunk is ready to take their courtship to the next level by introducing Jane to his grandmother. Fabian and Jane have been going out on dates ever since they met at the set of Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) new telenovela. She was initially confused when he rejected any sexual advances between the two of them, stating that he preferred to keep his chastity until his wedding night.

The promo, however, shows that Fabian will once again throw Jane for a loop. In the clip, the two are having quality time together. Fabian then leans towards Jane and tells her he wants to make it up to her. Jane can feel that something is up and escapes to the comfort room to calm herself. She talks to her reflection, urging herself to keep cool and finally have the fling she has been waiting for a long time. When she goes out of the room, she does not immediately see what Fabian is doing.

Jane nearly has a heart attack when she sees her date sitting on the sofa, without a stitch of clothing covering his body. It looks like Fabian is not preparing to be intimate, though, as he and Jane seem to be discussing something, even though he is quite naked. Meanwhile, the prospect of meeting one of Fabian's family members must be both exciting and terrifying for Jane. It is only fair since he has already met her parents.

Elsewhere, Mateo is stating to ask questions about his own parents. Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will be forced to explain to him how their family came to be and why they do not live together. Will the two do a good job of rationalizing their unusual setup?

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.