'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers: Jane Plans Xo's Bachelorette Party

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is throwing a very intimate party for her mother, Xo (Andrea Navedo), in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Sixty-Three," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Jane is more than happy to help her parents with their approaching wedding. Xo and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) have decided that they want a simple ceremony. They both do not want Jane to have flashbacks of her own marriage to her deceased husband, Michael (Brett Dier). Everyone in the Villanueva household is excited. Finally, after a lot of hemming and hawing, Xo and Rogelio have decided to tie the knot.

The promo shows Jane hosting a bachelorette party for Xo, complete with a gyrating macho dancer. Both of them seem to be enjoying the night away. After the party, Jane and Xo discuss the wedding. The latter shows her daughter a tiara. Jane asks Xo if she intends to wear it for the wedding. Xo laughs and tells Jane it is for her and promptly places the accessory on the younger woman's head. Jane's eyes get bigger, but she keeps her mouth shut. Will she really wear the tiara?

Meanwhile, Jane and Fabian (guest star Francisco San Martin) will continue to struggle with their relationship.

Last episode, Jane panicked when Fabian introduced her to his grandmother. Later on, he admitted on national television and he and Jane were dating. That night, Jane made it clear to him where they stand and said she only wanted a fling. Fabian agreed that he also wanted a no-strings-attached relationship.

Elsewhere, both Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will ask Jane for advice. He still does not know if Petra heard his love confession on her voicemail. Petra did, actually, but she does not know how to react. After all, she is involved with Chuck (Johnny Messner).

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.