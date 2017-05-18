'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers: Jane Discovers Rogelio's Secret

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will discover Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) little secret in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginJane finds out that Darci is pregnant in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Sixty-Four," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Rogelio and Xo (Andrea Navedo) are both deep in the wedding preparations. Even Jane is feeling stressed because she cannot seem to find the right words to say for the ceremony. The big day is just around the corner. Everyone is excited, especially the groom and the bride. Unfortunately, bad things will keep on happening, threatening to put a stop to the event.

The promo shows the Villanuevas enthusiastically talking about the wedding. Rogelio and Xo look happy. Jane is keeping her fingers crossed that everything will turn out okay with the preparations.

Her fears are justified. In one scene, her parents are shown looking at the function room when a loud sound is heard. It sounds like a lightning strike. Both Rogelio and Xo seem to take it as a bad omen.

Later on, Jane picks up Darci (Justina Machado) from somewhere. She cannot believe her eyes when she sees the matchmaker's huge stomach. Darci is very pregnant and she has no qualms in telling the younger woman that the baby is her father's. To say that Jane is shocked is an understatement. Will she tell Xo about Darci's condition?

Rogelio has yet to reveal the truth to his future wife. He and Darci had a business arrangement when Xo rejected Rogelio's suggestion that they have another child again. Darci said she would do it, no strings attached.

Meanwhile, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) will continue their squabble. He wants her to leave, but she is determined to stick around and make him see sense. Elsewhere, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is still confused. Not so long ago, Rafael told her he loves her. She has yet to reply to his confession. Petra is having second thoughts because she thinks Jane still has feelings for Rafael.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.