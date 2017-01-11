'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Xo Tells Jane to Stop Hating Bruce

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Xo (Andrea Navedo) has had enough of her daughter's continued antagonism towards Bruce (Ricardo Chavira) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Facebook/cwjanethevirginJane and Xo face off in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

Tension is brewing between the Villanueva ladies, as Jane (Gina Rodriguez) makes no secret of the fact that she doesn't like her mother's new boyfriend.

In the promo, Jane cannot force herself to support Xo's lovelife and neither can she wish her mother happiness with Bruce. Her expression while watching the couple kiss shows how disappointed she is with Xo's decision to take him back. Bruce is actually Xo's former boyfriend. They dated when they were younger. That time, though, he did not tell her that he was already married. When they met each other again, Bruce was divorced. Xo realized she still has feelings for him and they quickly reunited.

Jane was horrified that Xo forgave Bruce that easily. She was hoping that her parents would sort through their differences and get back together. She was sad for her father, Rogelio (Jaime Camil), who clearly still loves Xo. They broke up because she did not agree with his plans to have another child.

Seeing Xo happy pushed Rogelio to look for his own happiness. He tried joining a dating game, but even the likes of Denise Richards, Brooke Burke and Carmen Electra did not turn his head. Later on, he decided that he might as well have a business arrangement with the matchmaker, Darci (Justina Machado).

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman previously revealed that Camil's character is determined to have another kid.

"He has two goals this year: One is he wants a baby, so he's either got to find someone to have a baby with him or he's got to find a way to find a baby by himself. And he's trying to push to take his career to the next level, and ultimately makes a decision that he's going to want to bring his telenovelas to the United States and adapt them," the EP teased, according to IndieWire.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 episode 8 will air on Monday, Jan. 23, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.