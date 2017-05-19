'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Epic Rogelio–Xo Wedding to Be Steeped in Drama Like a Typical Telenovela

One epic fairy tale wedding is about to happen on the upcoming season finale of The CW's satirical dramedy series "Jane the Virgin" — or maybe not.

YouTube/The CW Television NetworkRogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) long overdue wedding is in danger of getting jinxed on the upcoming season 3 finale of “Jane the Virgin.”

The penultimate episode saw Jane (Gina Rodriguez) hard at work on preparing for her parents' upcoming wedding, taking great care to fulfill every single item on Xo's (Andrea Navedo) giant lavender notebook. She also managed to break up with current fling Fabian (Francisco San Martin), take a moment to gather her senses, and get back to the task at hand, trying to be positive despite the fact that she has just lost a good source for white horses in the process.

Moreover, it turned out that popular Latin recording artist Ricky Martin would not be able to officiate the wedding, after all. And although this problem was quickly solved by asking Jane to officiate instead, the episode synopsis for the upcoming season finale reveals more pressing issues that are about to arise much closer to Xo and Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) wedding day.

For her part, Jane will find herself struggling to find the right words to say at the ceremony after she finds out about a mysterious letter her late husband Michael (Brett Dier) wrote prior to their wedding. Will Jane be able to read this letter? If she does, what does it say that will get her so distracted she can hardly manage the supposedly simple task of officiating her parents' nuptials?

The synopsis also reveals that Rogelio is about to get some shocking news that could potentially put everything on hold. What could this be about, and will this news jeopardize the wedding for a while or for good?

According to the official trailer for "Chapter Sixty Four," it may be something more than what Rogelio can handle. It turns out that his former partner Darci (Justina Machado) is pregnant with what she claims to be Rogelio's child.

Also, after luring his sister and her lover into a trap, the finale will find Rafael getting so upset with Luisa (Yara Martinez) that he ends up asking her to leave. Luisa may not take this show of dominance from his brother very well, especially if Eileen's (Elisabeth Röhm) freedom is on the line.

In addition, there's Petra (Yael Grobglas), who grows so skeptical of Jane's feelings for her on-again/off-again beau, Rafael, that she ends up making a rash decision.

With so many dramas happening on what was supposed to have been a day of marital bliss for the reunited couple Xo and Rogelio, can Tyler Posey's impending arrival as a man from Jane's past offset the bad and open doors for more positive happenings in season 4?

The "Jane the Virgin" season 3 finale airs on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.