'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers, Latest News: Jane Dates Rogelio's Biggest Rival; Tyler Posey to Recur in Season 4

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) may be back on the dating scene, but her past remains a sore spot on the next episode of "Jane the Virgin." Can Fabian (Francisco San Martin) help her find renewed courage to discuss her life for the sake of her first published book?

The official synopsis for the next episode reveals that Jane's first book will finally be published, but her reluctance to talk about her past may get in the way of selling her book. Meanwhile, her father, Rogelio (Jaime Camil), feels intimidated by his younger co-star, Fabian, and starts wondering if the newbie is sabotaging him.

He also seems to be against Jane cozying up to Fabian, as teased in the official trailer for "Chapter Sixty." Could his resistance be connected to his suspicions? Perhaps he's thinking Fabian is befriending Jane as a way to distract him and thus take over his lead role? Jane is very smitten by Fabian, even her mother Xo (Andrea Navedo) can see it. And even though Fabian looks like he's also interested in Jane, are his intentions really pure, or are all of Rogelio's suspicions warranted?

Moreover, can Rogelio stand down and let his daughter date his rival, or will his meddling end up getting on Jane's nerves?

Meanwhile, on Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) side of things, his sister Luisa (Yara Martinez) and her girlfriend Eileen (Elisabeth Rohm) will pay him a visit, but he will not be taking any more chances when it comes to keeping himself and his family safe.

On the other hand, the search for Petra's (Yael Grobglas) identical twin, Anezka, takes a turn when the former is asked to convince her sister to return to Miami for some questioning. It can be recalled that the police have a hold on Petra for tampering with evidence involving Scott's (Wes Armstrong) skeleton.

Does Anezka have something to do with Scott's death, or is there an even more complicated reason behind it?

And as for Jane's dating life, a man from her past is reportedly set to appear in the season finale. The man, whose name is Adam, will be played by "Teen Wolf" star, Tyler Posey. Posey has also been booked for a recurring role in season 4.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 episode 16 airs on Monday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.