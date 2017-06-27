'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Can Rafael Juggle Work, Personal Issues, and Daddy Duties When Series Returns?

It may be four months before The CW's romantic dramedy series "Jane the Virgin" returns on air, but actor Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, the doting father of three starkly different kids, is definitely not slacking off on his daddy duties.

Facebook/cwjanethevirginA promotional image from the romantic dramedy series “Jane the Virgin,” featuring Jane (Gina Rodriguez), Rafael (Justin Baldoni), and Mateo in his toddler years (Aiden Tiago).

The 33-year-old actor recently took to Facebook to share an image taken by his wife at Whole Foods. It featured Baldoni and his father watching in silence while his daughter, Maiya, threw a tantrum on the floor. With the image, the actor also shared the most important lesson he learned from his old man about parenting.

Facebook/justinbaldoni

"There are no perfect parents," Baldoni wrote, adding, "but one thing my dad taught me is to not parent based on what anyone else thinks. My dad always let me feel what I needed to feel, even if it was in public and embarrassing."

Baldoni is now practicing the same kind of parenting with her two-year-old daughter, especially after he realized the significant part it played in his own emotional development.

"I try to remember to make sure my daughter knows it's OK that she feels deeply," Baldoni added.

In "Jane the Virgin," Baldoni's Rafael also shows the same kind of supportiveness for his four-year-old son, Mateo (Joseph Sanders), who has also been prone to some problematic stunts recently.

But can doting father Rafael be just as loving and supportive to his kids after he's been stripped of his fortune, and will now have to work twice as hard as he did before to earn his living? In a recent teaser update by TV Line, executive producer Jennie Urman revealed that the former hotel owner will be out job hunting when the series returns later this year for its fourth season.

"We know what it is, but it's gonna take him a little while to find it," Urman said.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

In other news, Gina Rodriguez, who plays the titular character Jane, and Jaime Camil, who plays Jane's father Rogelio, have been nominated for Choice Comedy TV Actress and Choice Comedy TV Actor, respectively, at the Teen Choice Awards for 2017. The series itself is also nominated in the Choice Comedy Show category. Details on eligibility and how to vote can be found on the Teen Choice website's FAQ page.