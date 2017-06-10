'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Upcoming Episodes to Focus on 'Recapturing the Joy'; No Love Triangles, Says Creator

There may have been a point in the recently concluded third season of The CW's comedy-drama series "Jane the Virgin" when it seemed that the series protagonist, Jane (Gina Rodriguez), would never be truly happy again. But the upcoming fourth season may change that.

Facebook/cwjanethevirginA screenshot of Adam (Tyler Posey) and Jane (Gina Rodriguez) from the season 3 finally of “Jane the Virgin.”

In an interview with Deadline following the third season finale, series creator Jennie Snyder Urman shared that the subsequent fourth season will be all about Jane "recapturing the joy." The worst thing that could ever happen to a wife and a mother has already happened with the death of Jane's husband, Michael (Brett Dier), but three years is more than enough time for the grieving widow to rise above this tragedy and learn to truly love again.

But just when Jane made the decision to finally tell her baby daddy, Rafael (Justin Baldoni), that she's fallen in love with him, Michael found a way to come back into her life via the letter he wrote her before their wedding. Moreover, while Jane was engaged in reading the said letter, she suddenly found herself face to face with a man from her past, Adam (Tyler Posey).

Although it may have seemed like the normal course of things, Urman was quick to dismiss the idea of a traditional love triangle happening between Rafael, Jane, and the Adam. She did, however, refuse to say anything more about the matter.

"I want to see Jane fight for her joy, I want to see her go after her happiness, I want to see her open herself up to a new, evolved version of 'happily ever after'," Urman said.

Does this mean that Adam's reappearance in Jane's life will not affect the feeling she just realized that she has for Rafael? Or will Adam prove himself a partner who's worthy enough to confuse Jane's mind for a while?

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 premieres on Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.