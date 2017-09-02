'Jane The Virgin' Season 4 News: Jane's Favorite Author Isabel Allende Drops By Next Season

facebook/cwjanethevirgin Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva in The CW's 'Jane the Virgin'

One of Jane Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) literary heroes will drop by in "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

The Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende has been tapped to appear as herself in one of the episodes of the show's upcoming season.

Allende, known for her commercially popular novels such as "The House of the Spirits" and "City of the Beasts," is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Some of Allende's literary masterpieces are based from a combination of her personal experiences and historical events, which is similar to what Jane has been doing in her own novels.

Series creator Jennie Snyder Urman expressed her excitement over Allende's guesting in the show. "We are overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude that this literary icon is appearing on Jane," she stated. Urman has yet to announce the exact episode where Allende will appear in the show.

Meanwhile, Urman dropped some hints about the complicated co-parenting relationship between Jane's father Rogelio de la Rosa (Jaime Camil) and his ex-girlfriend Darci Factor (Justina Machado), who also happens to be the mother of his newborn daughter. Things became difficult for Rogelio after he and Jane's mother Xo (Andrea Navedo) tied the knot at the end of season 3.

According to the series creator, Rogelio still wants to be present in his new daughter's life and Xiomara would like to give him her full support. But things will not be that simple.

"The Darci-Rogelio situation has a lot of twists and turns and it's one of the arcs that I'm most excited about. She makes a surprising connection with someone from his telenovela world that starts to upset him and when the baby is born, it's a beautiful set piece that I don't want to spoil, but it's a different kind of birth than we've seen," Urman said in a statement that was shared by Entertainment Weekly.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere on The CW on Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT.