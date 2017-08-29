'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 News, Spoilers: The CW Announces Fewer Episodes Next Season

Facebook/CWJaneTheVirgin Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva in 'Jane the Virgin'

More changes are happening in Jane Gloriana Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) life when The CW airs the return of "Jane the Virgin" for season 4.

Aside from moving to a Friday night time slot from its usual Monday night schedule, the fourth season of "Jane the Virgin" will just be composed of 17 episodes instead of the usual 20 to 22 episodes per season.

According to TVLine, the shortened length of the satirical comedy-drama's upcoming season does not mean that the show is heading to cancellation after season 4. A source reportedly told the publication that the network and executive producer Jennie Urman all agreed to deliberately lessen the number of episodes this season due to a creative decision.

This could mean that the time is still not rife for the fans of the critically acclaimed TV series to finally know the identity of the show's mysterious narrator.

Fans were reportedly trying to figure out the identity of the omniscient voice that narrates the show. Urman stated in May that they had been dropping hints throughout the show, and one of them came out toward the end of season 3 when he described Jane's mother Xiomara's (Andrea Navedo) look during her makeshift wedding with Jane's father Rogelio (Jaime Camil).

"And Xiomara? Well, she looked perfect. At least to the people who loved her most — which includes me," the narrator stated.

Based on the statement, fans assumed that the person narrating the whole story could be Jane's grandfather and Xiomara's late father Mateo since he often expressed that he loves the Villanueva women so much.

However, according to Urman, the identity of the narrator will be unveiled toward the end of the series. She also added that the big reveal will happen in the last two episodes of the show.

The CW will air the premiere episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 on Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT.