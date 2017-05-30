'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Plot News, Air Date: EP Teases Nontraditional Love Triangle, Petra's Fate

The season 3 finale of "Jane the Virgin" concluded with many cliffhangers, as it featured Petra's (Yael Grobglas) life hanging in the balance and a potential new love interest for Jane (Gina Rodriguez).

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin'Jane the Virgin' season 4 returns this fall.

While speaking to Deadline, executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman revealed what the season ahead has in store for fans. It can be recalled that Jane's first love, Adam (Tyler Posey), re-entered her life just as she was coming to terms with her feelings for Rafael (Justin Baldoni). Urman teased that Adam's presence will shake things up.

"Adam's arrival definitely changes the course of Jane's life and trajectory," Urman said. She later on added: "We are, of course, always teasing out the possibility of Jane and Rafael — but we aren't looking at a traditional love triangle with those three. And I can't say anymore!"

Of course, the show will also delve into Adam's past with Jane, as Urman revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "You're going to need to know what his backstory is, why she never thought she'd see him again [and] why he was her first love," Urman previewed, as she explained that Adam has a more adventurous spirit.

As for Petra, the season 3 finale ended with her twin sister Anezka pointing a gun at her. Fans do not know how this will end for Petra, but Urman revealed that the situation is certainly of great concern and the character is "definitely in danger."

"I can't say whether or not she'll pull the trigger, but I will say there will be a surprising sequence of events," Urman teased in her Deadline interview.

The fourth season will also focus on more positive things and be more upbeat when it comes to its tone. Jane went through a terrible tragedy when she lost her husband, Michael (Brett Dier), so the new season will see her trying to find her happiness once again.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere this fall on The CW.