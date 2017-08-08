'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Plot Rumors: Rogelio and Xiomara's Marriage Will Be Tested

When "Jane the Virgin" returns with a brand-new season, the marriage of Xiomara Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil) will be put to the test.

Facebook/CWJanetheVirgin Jane returns on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.

In an interview with TV Guide, Navedo shared, "It being a telenovela, it can't always be roses and champagne and lavender, or whatever the saying is. There's going to be some rocky waters in the future [for the couple]."

Just a little recap for those who missed out last season, Xiomara married Rogelio with the knowledge that he is expecting a baby with his former lover Darci Factor (Justina Mechado).

According to Camil, the baby will have a positive impact on Rogelio's life since he has always wanted to raise Jane. And now, he has been given a chance to raise a child of his own. Darci's interference, however, will make matters complicated.

"Jane the Virgin" creator Jennie Snyder Urman has previously confirmed that the challenges that these newlyweds will face will not end their marriage. Although things are going to take a turn for the worst, the couple will try their best to resolve issues and make their marriage work.

"Well, it's going to be difficult... for him and for Xiomara and for Darci. They are all part of each others' lives and there is no love lost at the moment. It's going to be challenging for all of them," the creator said. "Xo and Ro are definitely not going to have the traditional 'honeymoon period.' Right away their relationship will be challenged. But they are up for the challenge!"

Rogelio is going to have a daughter. And apart from his marriage, when "Jane the Virgin" returns for its fourth season, viewers will see him struggle with taking care of a newborn. The more he struggles in this area, the more comedic it will be for audiences.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 returns on Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.