'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane and Darci to Feature in Big Cat Fight?

Darci (Justina Machado) will prove to be a huge pain in the neck for the Villanuevas in the upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin."

The last installment of the CW series ended with a shocker. It was revealed that the matchmaker was pregnant with Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) baby. Previously, both of them came up with a business arrangement. Since Rogelio could not find a suitable woman to have a child with, Darci volunteered to do it for him. Their relationship would remain platonic, but viewers knew there will always be complications along the way.

It was Jane who had the unpleasant surprise of seeing Darci's huge baby bump. She almost lost her mind when the older woman told her the baby was her sibling. However, this revelation did not stop Rogelio and Xo from pushing through with their wedding.

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said they planned it that way to foreshadow the kind of life the newlyweds would have together.

"Our twist came at the end of the first act when Darci revealed she's carrying Rogelio's baby (another theme — a new baby at the end of each season!), because we wanted our characters to go into their marriage knowing that a wedding does not connote a fairytale ending. Xo and Ro know that life will be complicated and difficult, but they committed to each other anyway," the EP explained in an interview with Deadline.

Spoilers predict that Xo will soon get tired of Darci's presence in their lives and will snap. She may even be thinking of divorcing her new husband. Jane, being the protective daughter that she is, will find herself getting involved in the hoopla. She and Darci will likely have their own catfight, especially when the matchmaker upsets Xo. Jane will always have her mother's back.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is expected to air on Oct. 13 on The CW.